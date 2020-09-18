Confusion about the border blockade: Lukashenko plays with the fear of war – politics

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko carefully selected his audience this Thursday evening. Hundreds of women were gathered in a sports hall in Minsk. Women in particular have been waging the peaceful mass protests against his rule on the streets of the country for six weeks now, defying the brutal violence of the security forces. The women in the sports hall, on the other hand, cheered Lukashenko.

In doing so, the president spread a horror scenario to them. He had to close the borders with Lithuania and Poland. Lukashenko has used the German word “Blitzkrieg” for the actions of the opposition in his speeches for days. The president claimed they have failed ever since. Now neighbors are reportedly preparing for a military intervention. NATO has bad plans. So: isolation, boundaries closed. “Almost everything Lukashenko says is bluff, speculation or an attempt to manipulate public consciousness,” the Belarus Partisan newspaper said Friday. Shortly afterwards, the head of the border troops rowed back: there was no blockade, but stricter controls.

Visit from Moscow

The day before, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk. The content of the conversations was only provided with empty sentences. But it can be considered certain that it involved the implementation of agreements reached by Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a private conversation lasting several hours in Sochi, southern Russia. The details have been the subject of much speculation in the Russian and Belarusian media in recent days. It is clear that it was not just about the € 1.5 billion loan that Putin promised.

There are no political conditions attached to the money, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said after the meeting. That may be formally correct, but his boss, the president, had previously made it unmistakably clear what he expected from Lukashenko: a constitutional reform that will rebalance the balance of power in Minsk. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov then revealed some details of the Sochi talks in a televised interview. Accordingly, Lukashenko had stated that “following constitutional reform, he would be ready to call early parliamentary and presidential elections”. Moscow considers it important that “representatives of all levels of Belarusian society” are involved in this reform process – including representatives of the opposition.

The opposition weakened

Lavrov immediately made it clear who he would not accept as opposition: Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who was forced to go into exile. He sees them as externally controlled, they “don’t speak with their own voice”. She recently asked security forces to “take the side of the law.” What they mean, Lavrov said, is oath-violation and treason, Tichanovskaya a case for prosecution. Just like her colleague Maria Kolesnikowa. The 38-year-old has been detained for more than a week. On Wednesday she was now accused of “endangering state security”. It is currently unclear how much Lukashenko has already managed to weaken the opposition movement.

The members of the coordination office are either in prison or forced into exile. This week, Tichanovskaya was forced to recruit new members of her countrymen. The Nobel Prize for Literature Svetlana Alixievich, something like the moral authority of the opposition, is also at great risk. For this reason, diplomats from EU countries take turns staying in her apartment for protection. Uniform coordination is also lacking in the protests. There is not only the student Stepan Putilo, who runs his platform Nexta from Warsaw. On the Telegram channel alone, there is a jumble of information – and not the impression of a coordinated approach.

Lukashenko’s Interior Minister is already triumphant. That the demonstrations will soon be over, he prophesied on television. Others in nomenklatura do not seem so certain. First of all, joint maneuvers with Russian troops were extended by a week. There are also parachute units that have gained experience in the Crimea. The Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda wrote that the president is now sending his son, who recently appeared next to his father with an automatic weapon, to school in Moscow.