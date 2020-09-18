Angolan Medical Association General Assembly “will wash dirty clothes” from class – Observer

The president of the assembly table of the northern regional council of the Order of Physicians (Ormed) of Angola said on Friday that the institution “has the legitimacy” to convene the general assembly “to wash clothes” and “to confer dignity” on the institution.

The extraordinary general meeting, convened on October 17 (and not on September 17 as previously reported by Lusa), has for only point the “dismissal of the president” of Ormed, Elisa Gaspar, accused of mismanagement and embezzlement funds from the institution.

Arlete Nangassole Tomás Luyele said this Friday, in an interview with Lusa, that the current management of the Order “is marked by very serious non-conformities”, in particular accusations of a financial nature, which she prefers to refer to the competent bodies , and “burning internal problems” caused by the vacancy of the plenary session of the regional associations.

There are some very serious non-conformities, but for the sake of ethics I use the saying that dirty clothes are washed at home. We have a lot of dirty laundry to wash and the right place for this washing will be during the general assembly on October 17, ”he noted.

The official also made it clear that “it is not the president of the regional council who hears the dismissal of the president, the dismissal or not of the members’ free will”.

The chairman of the board of directors of Ormed’s northern regional council, who says there is “a lot of unrest around her” guarantees that she is not responsible for the dismissal of the president and has also called for the safeguarding its physical integrity during this process.

We have already had bitter experiences and I take this opportunity to appeal to my physical integrity during the current process. This process is peaceful and we will supervise it to the end with a view to restoring the dignity of Ormed ”, he concluded.

As for the convocation of the assembly by the northern regional council of Ormed, announced Wednesday, it results from the “vacancy” of the plenary of the regional councils and the provincial assemblies of Ormed, indicated Arlete Luyele.

The northern regional council of the Order of Physicians of Angola includes the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Zaire, Uíje and Cabinda.

According to the doctor, the Order currently operates with only two regional assemblies, namely the southern and northern regional councils, which bring together 70% of the doctors registered with the Ormed.

The non-existence of the plenary session of the regional councils “puts the responsibility on the table of the assembly of regional councils (…) which has the obligation and the legitimacy to convene the general assembly with legal prerogative”, he said. Explain.

Statutory, he underlined, the doctor “must defend the reputation and the prestige of the Order and that is what we do, by acting in solidarity for the defense of all the collective interests”, he said. insisted.

And he continued: “in the end, we follow the statutes and the regional table only formalizes the process (…) and simply intends to restore the dignity of the order and the president”.

Elisa Gaspar, who was president of Ormed for over a year, is accused of “embezzlement and harmful management” of the institution, including an alleged embezzlement of 19 million kwanzas (256 thousand euros) and “other unjustified expenses”. The allegations of embezzlement, attributed to the president of the Angolan Medical Association, were recently presented by the former head of his office, Domingos Kiala Cristóvão.

However, Doctor Elisa Gaspar denied the accusations and “played down the complaints”.

In a statement, made public Tuesday, the northern regional tax council of the Angolan Order of Physicians requested an external audit of the professional order for allegations of “embezzlement, various irregularities and harmful management” attributed to the doctor Elisa Gaspar.

According to the tax council, the need for an external audit of the accounts of the Order is the result of several accusations and public complaints, including extracts from audit reports made to Ormed accounts by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF ) from Angola.

The purchase of various products for household and family use, using the Order’s credit / debit card, known as multi-card, is identified as irregularities which will have been practiced by the President.