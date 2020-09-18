German authorities have physical evidence Maddie is dead – Observer

German authorities have physical evidence that Madeleine McCann is dead. The guarantee was given by the spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, Hans Christian Wolters, to the RTP. In the puzzle being assembled by the researchers, only pieces are missing that definitely prove that the person responsible for the child’s death was Christian Brueckner.

The country’s chief prosecutor does not even deny that images of the deceased British child were discovered during the investigation. “As to the evidence we have, we can’t say anything. So I cannot confirm or deny it, ”said Hans Christian Wolters, when asked if the German authorities had in their possession videos proving Maddie’s death.

Brueckner, who was living in the Algarve at the time of the child’s disappearance, is currently under investigation in both countries on suspicion of various crimes.

This week Friedrich Fuelscher, Christian Brueckner’s lawyer, said he had relevant information on the case, but did not say what. “I can’t say what it is, but it’s a big deal. It certainly surprised me, ”Fuelscher said in an interview with the Mirror newspaper.

According to the English tabloid, the lawyer will reveal this information in the coming weeks. The statements were made after the lawyer came to the Algarve, where he conducted his own investigation. “I tried to draw my own conclusions about the sources of information I had available – for example, the Portuguese research files.”

Asked by the Mirror whether he would let the client – who has been convicted of pedophilia in the past – take care of his daughters, the lawyer, after hesitating, replied: “Maybe to take care of my children. dogs, yes, but because of his history, I would not let him take care of my daughter ”.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from a village in Praia da Luz, Algarve, on May 3, 2007. As part of the investigation carried out in Portugal, her parents were even charged. The investigation on the national territory remains open.