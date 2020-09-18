Serdar Somuncu’s Sexist Attacks: Where’s the ‘you don’t say such a thing’ protest? – Politics

What’s wrong with the men again? Some are so hysterical as if they haven’t had sex in a long time. Some apparently dislike that more and more women now pass them easily in all areas. That must be really painful, how else can you explain that sexual insult is your last chance to show us real women.

Every time I think we’re getting a little further on equality, a man like that comes around the corner and leaves a battlefield of misogyny and sexism. This time it was Serdar Somuncu. I don’t want to repeat exactly what he said here. But where he said it: on public radio, more precisely in a Radioeins podcast. In it he viciously chased women and also said that it was satire and that he wanted to hold up a mirror to society.

If I hadn’t had a good nursery, I’d say to him now, ‘F * you, Somuncu. I can kid myself. And I’m certainly not alone. Women are beautiful, but not stupid, and they understand very well what lies behind sexualized words. And Somuncu probably knows exactly the difference between satire and boring sexism.

Here again to explain: satire doesn’t scoff, satire doesn’t hurt, satire doesn’t offend, satire is foil, not chainsaw. You’re welcome. But I don’t want to pay attention to Somuncu anymore, but when I think about it, why not? Because not responding could mean you agree with him in the end. God forbid.

But for me it is about something completely different. I wonder how we, mothers and fathers, explain such transgressions to our adolescent daughters? What are the Girls Days, MINT programs, and competence and empowerment courses if we first have to teach our daughters how to defend themselves against Neanderthals with the club looking to drag them back into the cave? How do we tell them to be respectful, social and compromise, but at the same time defend themselves against sexual violence?

When men use sexualized language against women, they are never interested in sex. For them it’s about power, to scare us women. Sexualized language is a very masculine form of violent fantasy. Girls and women are exposed to sexual abuse every day. That used to be the case, but it still is today.

I don’t want to sound old-fashioned, but after all the debate about sexism against women, there is finally a need for an uprising of the decent and a “don’t say anything” pressure on those men who still view sexism as a minor offense.

How do we want our daughters to have a healthy relationship with their bodies if their optics are constantly put before their intelligence? After all, we as a society must ensure that our daughters should never feel powerless in situations where men see them as a sexual projection surface. I don’t know how much more the Turkish Serdar Somuncu can do, but maybe he knows this saying: “Sakanin sonu kavgadir”: What starts with a joke can quickly end in a fight.