Loulé bets on photovoltaic energy | Energy

The energy potential of the Algarve is in the sun “not in the oil”. This was the message left this Friday by the Deputy Secretary of State for Energy, João Galamba, during the inauguration of the dynamic school community of the Integrated Basic School of Salir, in the municipality of Loulé. The regions of Algarve and Alentejo, said the minister, “are two territories with enormous potential, which compete with the best places in the world for photovoltaics”. Thus, the controversy surrounding oil and gas exploration off the coast of the Algarve and southwestern Alentejo seems to be taken off the political agenda – at least in the near future. “I do not think that oil is the future”, he concluded, stressing the importance of the energy transition, which has an envelope of “millions” of community funds to invest.

In this rural school, with 250 pupils, 41 Kw of photovoltaic panels were installed – a pilot project that the municipality intends to reproduce for all the schools of the municipality. The investment was around 40 thousand euros. During the first month, the head of the school group, Father Cabanita, Jacinto Colaço, told the PUBLIC “a saving of 500 euros on the electricity bill”. With this amount, he said, it is planned to create a fund that will be managed by the school community, involving student teachers and parents, in the development of environmental projects.

João Galamba praised: “An exemplary project due to its educational dimension and its civic links”. The next financial envelope for Community funds, he stressed, “will have millions of euros to invest” in this area. The Loulé chamber is installing 1000 Kw of photovoltaic energy in the municipal market and has presented a project to achieve the production of 2000 Kw in 180 other buildings under municipal management. On the other hand, it acquired a digital platform, developed by Algardata, to control and manage all energy consumption, including public lighting.

After the ceremony at the school in Salir, the president of the parents’ association, Patrícia Guerreiro, took the opportunity to express the lack of security conditions in the school. “We do not have employees to guarantee the cleanliness of the spaces and there are students who are at school from 8 am to 7 pm”. In the days we live in, he complained, “do not ask us for patience in solving these problems.” Jacinto Colaço announced that a meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday to discuss outstanding situations related to the need for staggered schedules. “Here [Salir] we have the problem of the lack of employees, in Loulé it is the overcrowding of rooms ”, he illustrated.

