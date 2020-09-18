Checking the facts. Has Bolsonaro’s government reduced the pension of the journalist tortured during the military dictatorship? – Observer

A photograph of the Brazilian Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, the controversial Damares Alves, announces on Facebook the alleged end of pensions awarded to victims of the military dictatorship. Among those who have lost the right to this support will be the journalist Míriam Leitão, who will have lost support in the amount of 27 thousand reais (approximately 4300 euros) that she would receive monthly. “She and 2,200 other vagrants,” says the publication circulating on social networks. Is it true?

Míriam Leitão is a well-known Brazilian journalist and television presenter. Specialist in economics, he presents a segment dedicated to this field on the Globo channel and maintains a column in the newspaper O Globo, which belongs to the same group, called “Panorama Econômico”. Throughout his journalistic career he worked for newspapers such as Gazeta Mercantil, Jornal do Brasil or O Estado de S. Paulo and also in radio. Among the various awards he received was the documentary Jabuti, for the reportage of the Brazilian Saga: the long struggle of a people for its currency.

Leitão was a member of the Brazilian Communist Party during his youth. When she was 19, she was arrested and tortured. In 2014, she recounted how she was physically and psychologically assaulted by members of the old regime and isolated in a dark room with a snake. At the time, I was pregnant.

The journalist is one of the hundreds of Brazilians who suffered at the hands of the military regime, from its creation in 1964 to its end in 1985. In order to safeguard their rights but also their memory, in 2001 the “Commission for Amnesty”, which is responsible policies of reparation and remembrance of political prisoners and persecuted; and analysis of the demands for amnesty. This is governed by law n ° 10 559 of 13 November 2002, which defines that those who “have been affected, for exclusively political reasons, by exceptional, institutional or additional acts” are entitled to assistance, between 18 September 1946 and October 5, 1988. According to her own account, Míriam Leitão was arrested and tortured in 1972.

On June 8, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, under whose authority the commission works, issued a series of orders, dated June 5, canceling the support granted to 295 political amnesties. It is therefore true that Minister Damares Alves was recently responsible for the end of certain pensions awarded to politically persecuted persons, but the number is much lower than that indicated in the Facebook post, which spoke of 2200. Six grants were also maintained and one request for reconsideration of the case of Corporal José Anselmo dos Santos, who, according to CNN Brasil, is a former member of left-wing armed groups and a former employee of the intelligence services of the military dictatorship, was rejected. Anselmo dos Santos’ claim for compensation was dismissed in 2012.

However, Míriam Leitão is not on the list of the 295 persecuted politicians who no longer enjoy state support. Leitão also does not appear in the ordinances published on the following days, July 14 and August 18. A search in the consultation module of the Amnesty Commission, where it is even possible to see requests filed or which have not yet been closed, also does not allow to find the name of the journalist, which allows to conclude that she never received compensation as a political amnesty. This was also the conclusion of the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, as well as the “Aos Fatos” fact-checking website.

“Aos Fatos” also recalls that, last year, another false news appeared on social networks associating the journalist with the armed struggle. The post showed an alleged photograph of Míriam Leitão alongside an activist, but the woman in the image was a bank worker. The publication came just days after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Leitão, claiming that the journalist lied when she reported being arrested and tortured during the military dictatorship. Leitão has been a fierce criticism of Bolsonaro since his election in 2019.

The pension of 27,000 reais (approximately 4,300 euros) that Míriam Leitão received as a political amnesty was not canceled because the journalist never received it. His name does not appear on the list of persecuted politicians who recently ceased to receive support from the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, under the tutelage of Damares Alves, nor on the portal of the Commission amnesty, responsible for reparations and memory policies for prisoners. and persecuted politicians and for the analysis of the conditions of amnesty.

