Dutch arbitral tribunal freezes Sindika Dokolo’s stake in Exem Energy – Observer

An Amsterdam court ruled on Thursday to freeze Sindika Dokolo, husband of Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, in Exem, in a dispute over a deal with Sonangol in 2006.

According to the decision, consulted this Friday by Lusa, the Dutch commercial arbitral tribunal froze the entrepreneur’s participation in Exem and forced the departure of the board of directors of Esperaza of the representative of this company, having also ordered the return of the dividends.

The stake is the sale, by Sonangol, of the 40% stake in the Esperaza holding company to Exem, whose main beneficiary is the Congolese businessman Sindika Dokolo, husband of the businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

Sonangol owns 60% of the shares of Esperaza, Exem owns the remaining 40%. Exem is a Dutch holding company whose primary beneficiary is Sindika Dokolo, according to court documents.

Sonangol claims that Exem acquired the stake in Esperaza on “extremely favorable terms”, paying 11.3 million euros to the head and the remaining 63.8 million euros through loans financed by Sonangol.

Speaking to international financial agencies, Exem representative in Esperaza, Mário Leite Silva, said that “there is no finding on any irregularity committed by Exem or Sindika Dokolo”.

The representative of Isabel dos Santos, for her part, stressed that the businesswoman “does not run Exem and has no role in Exem or Esperaza and, therefore, is not involved in these cases”.

On Monday, Exem Energy, a company owned by Isabel dos Santos and Sindika Dokolo, which has an indirect stake in Galp, confirmed that it was the target of an investigation by Dutch authorities, linked to Sonangol, but does not guarantee anything to the Angolan oil company.

In response to Lusa, after the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported that the Dutch public prosecutor was investigating the company of Isabel dos Santos’ husband, Sindika Dokolo, through which the daughter of the former Angolan president is an indirect shareholder of Galp , a source An Exem Energy official confirmed the information, stressing that the investigation is “welcome” and that it will be an opportunity to “clarify various lies and baseless allegations”.

According to Exem, the investigation aims to determine whether there are family relationships that may have influenced the conclusion of contracts, partnerships or business relations between her or others related to Sindika Dokolo and Sonangol at the time. where Manuel Vicente was chairman of the board of directors of Angolan Oil Company.

Esperaza Holding, a joint venture between Exem and Sonangol owns 45% of Amorim Energia, which in turn is a reference shareholder of Galp.

Exem declares to have agreed to the investment and participation in Galp with Américo Amorim in 2005, which paid for its shares in Esperaza, for an amount of approximately 75 million euros, in two installments: 11.5 million euros paid at the signing of the contract and 64 million euros plus interest paid in October 2017, in kwanzas, at the exchange rate of the day, “without anything to Sonangol for its entry into the capital of Esperaza and this one to Galp “.

According to the same source, the payment in kwanzas was made following an agreement signed between the two shareholders of Esperaza (Exem and Sonangol), by anticipating the payment of the debt until October 2017, the remaining debt not having arrived. that expires in December 2017.

Isabel dos Santos, who was president of the oil company for about 18 months until she was exonerated by José Eduardo dos Santos’ successor, João Lourenço, attempted to pay Exem’s debt in kwanzas, this which was rejected by the new president of Sonangol.

Carlos Saturnino “returned the amounts, indicating that he did not accept kwanzas, and stating that he expected to receive the amount in euros, a statement contrary to the practice of payments received by Sonangol at the time, from other entities, “claims Exem.

Angolan judicial authorities contradict this version and maintain that Esperaza was financed 100% by Sonangol, for a total of more than 193 million euros, having lent Exem Energy 75,075,880 euros, amounts not returned to date.

There was an attempt to pay the debt by the defendants in kwanzas, which was rejected because the debt was contracted in euros and this clause results from the contract itself, ”according to the Angolan Attorney General’s office (PGR ).

Exem argues, for its part, that the fact that Sonangol agreed to receive payment in kwanzas at the updated exchange rate, “the reason for the return of the money was not understood, which generated a dispute between the parties, and arbitration is pending in the Netherlands. “.

Businesswoman, husband and manager and former Chairman of the Board of Banco de Fomento Angola, Mário Leite Silva, had her bank accounts and assets in various companies under arrest in December 2018, on an order from the courtyard. Provincial of Luanda.

The measure, according to a PGR statement released at the time, was the result of an action brought by the National Asset Recovery Service.

An investigation carried out by an international consortium of investigative journalists (ICIJ), called Luanda Leaks, revealed, through access to more than 715,000 files, the alleged financial schemes of Isabel dos Santos and Sindika Dokolo, who have allowed to withdraw millions of dollars from the treasury. Angolan public through tax havens.