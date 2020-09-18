Italy authorizes Open Arms ship to dock and disembark 150 migrants – Observer

This Friday, Italy authorized the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms to dock in the port of Palermo, on the island of Sicily, and to disembark 150 migrants on board, who will be transferred to a passenger ship for quarantine .

The Open Arms rescued 278 migrants, including 50 unaccompanied minors, from various operations in the central Mediterranean between September 8 and 11.

But in the last two days, and after days of waiting, around 125 occupants have jumped into the sea, desperate and in an attempt to swim in Palermo, after being rescued by the Italian coast guard.

Until now, Italy had only allowed the ship to approach the coast of Palermo to shelter from the elements and await a decision, after Malta’s refusal.

The authorization to dock and disembark the migrants, who will be quarantined, was given this Friday by the Italian authorities.