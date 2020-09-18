Brexit dispute in Britain: Amal Clooney resigns as special envoy in protest – politics

Star lawyer Amal Clooney has stepped down as the UK’s Special Representative for Freedom of the Press. She responds to the UK government’s “regrettable” plan to violate international law in the Brexit dispute. She had no choice, she said Friday

The government did not want to assure her that it would deviate from this position, according to a letter from the British-Lebanese human rights lawyer to Secretary of State Dominic Raab.

The background to this is the government’s plans for a single market law that would partially nullify the Brexit deal negotiated with the EU in 2019. The government had admitted that some of the plans would be contrary to international law. Brussels speaks of a violation of the law and insists that the controversial clauses be withdrawn at the end of September. London is pushing adoption forward. (dpa)