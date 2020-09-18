Migrants intercepted on Algarve beach are in SEF custody | Migrations

The migrants who disembarked this Tuesday on the beach of Barreta Island, also known as Ilha Deserta, in Faro, have already presented themselves before the Faro Judicial Court for “irregular entry and stay in the national territory “, according to Foreigners and Borders (SEF). It was determined that the group of 28 migrants from “North Africa” remains “awaiting the formalities of the removal procedure which may be instituted”, and remains during this period in detention by the SEF.

In a statement, SEF said the migrants – 24 men, three women, including one pregnant and one child – were guaranteed “all basic food and medical assistance” needs. All of them have also been tested for covid-19, with two of the citizens testing positive for the virus.

Thus, SEF claims that the members of the group, who disembarked on Portuguese territory “in a small motor boat”, will be in isolation (who is infected) and in prophylactic quarantine (the rest), according to the instructions given by the Regional health authority.

The 28 migrants landed on the beach on Barreta Island in early Tuesday afternoon. All were intercepted by elements of the maritime police and the Republican National Guard, who had been alerted to “suspicious movements of a ship off the island” by a complaint addressed to 112. The interception of migrants without papers was made “in the middle of the beach,” according to GNR and the National Maritime Authority.

