Questions of the day: Corona pandemic in Europe, electoral campaign with distance from the voters – what mattered – politics

Questions of the day: Corona pandemic in Europe, electoral campaign with distance from the voters

What happened?

Corona pandemic in Europe: The corona rules in France and Spain are sometimes stricter – but the number is rising dramatically compared to Germany. Here you can read the reasons for this. At this point, we also provide an overview of the countries in Europe that are currently most affected by the coronavirus and the most important key figures.

Election campaign at a distance from the voters – and time is running out: The contrast could hardly be greater: As Trump stirs up enthusiastic, maskless supporters, Biden appears in front of a few people at a distance. Is that enough?

Schäuble urges MPs to adhere to the corona rules: Many AfD politicians in the Bundestag do not adhere to the hygiene rules. Now one of them has tested positive for Corona.

SPD countries are considering their own investigation into police racism – Seehofer continues to oppose: Federal Interior Minister Seehofer is reluctant to carry out investigation into police racism SPD-ruled countries are thinking of using it alone to do.

The federal government plans a new debt of 96.2 billion euros for 2021: to deal with the corona crisis, the government is spending a lot of money – for economic stimulus packages and aid to companies. Budget gaps are at risk from 2022.

What was discussed?

The start of the Bundesliga: FC Bayern’s dominance is not only boring. It also shows how the market power of individual players makes competition absurd. My colleague Hannes Soltau explains why Karl Marx foresaw the end of the Bundesliga.

How banks borrow their money from savers: Many banks now collect an extra fee on deposits and justify this with the ECB’s interest rate policy. Too bad: the reasoning is wrong. A column.

Capital politics: Berlin’s SPD opens the election campaign for transport policy – hoping to draw voters away from the Greens. Will it work? Stefan Jacobs provides the answers.

What the Perfect Wallet of ETFs Looks Like: If you don't want to select individual stocks, you can invest your money in less risky ETFs. Which principles apply and what do asset experts advise.

Personnel change at the FDP party congress: Ailing FDP leader Christian Lindner wants to get the liberals out of the depth with a new appointment as party leadership. Who are the new ones?

Where robot cars kill jobs – and where they don't: the more technology that gets into the car, the fewer bus and truck drivers you need. However, there are also industries and regions that benefit from this.

Is Berlin threatening the next Radzoff? The administration is considering running sections of the bicycle highways through parks – with a legal twist. Pedestrian associations strongly criticize the approach.

What can we do?

Read! Young and old, black and white and then Brexit: Nick Hornby has written a beautiful novel with “Just like you”.

Listen to music! Every Friday, from 9 pm, four pop critics present the albums of the week in the program “Soundcheck” on Radio Eins. This time with Doves, Alicia Keys, Cults and Fenne Lily.

Listen to music with your kids! The Kreuzberg songwriter Suli Puschban is cracking down on children’s music, an “exceptional phenomenon”.

Visit an exhibition! “Decadence and Dark Dreams” in the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin is the exhibition of the year. Belgian symbolism as an art also fits in our time of global uncertainty.

What do I need to know for the weekend and Monday?

And again, Berlin is facing a demo weekend: on Saturday from 1 pm, opponents against abortion will mobilize in the so-called “March for Life” in the area around the Reichstag, Potsdamer Platz and Unter den Linden. On Sunday, the “Seebrücke” alliance called for a major demonstration in City West at 2 pm on Wittenbergplatz. Here the immediate admission of the refugees from the burned camp Moria on Lesvos is required. More information about the protest weekend can be found here.

Without Corona, the largest festival in the world would start in Munich on Saturday, the Oktoberfest. The virus has thwarted the Oktoberfest bill, but concerns over private substitute parties have even banned the Theresienwiese from alcohol. More than 50 hosts invite you to the so-called Wirthaus-Wiesn on Saturdays. It remains to be seen whether compliance with the corona rules works better there than in the party tent.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers will hold a conference in Brussels, where many topics will be discussed, including the latest developments in Libya and Belarus. In addition, the consequences of the poisoning of Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be discussed, as well as the natural gas conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean. Our editor Stephan-Andreas Casdorff has a clear opinion on how we should deal with Turkey in the future.

Number of the day!

Researchers from Paris analyzed 111 horse skeletons to discover the origins of today’s European farm horse. The animal remains that the scientists used as subjects for study were between 9,000 and 1,000 years old. The result: our farm horses do not come directly from the steppes of Central Asia (Kazakhstan and the countries south of it), as previously believed, but from the Ukraine and southern Russia, where they were indigenous about 2000 years ago and then became bred. You can read more about the amazing development history of today’s farm horses here.

