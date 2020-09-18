“Science is for you”: the voice of women scientists is already being heard in Portugal | Scientific investigation

Gender equality in science, bringing laboratory research to the public and enhancing the profile of women scientists are the three main objectives of the “Science is for you” initiative, which takes place this Saturday, September 19 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Ten scientists who are developing a job in Portugal will talk about what it is like to be a woman in the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and share the research they are conducting. Soapbox Science, responsible for organizing the event, wants people to talk about “what it takes to be successful as a woman scientist”.

At P3, Simone Lackner, responsible for the event, explains that in addition to wanting to end scientific illiteracy, they intend to put an end to misconceptions related to the field. “The public perception of a scientist continues to be dominated by humans,” he points out, confirming that the impact of this perception on younger generations has already been studied, growing up with the mentality that to be a scientist, you have to be a man.

The event, which aims to initiate a discussion on inequalities, is aimed at all age groups and gender identities – “including transgender women and non-binary people”. With this initiative, the platform also intends to “create a role model for young girls”. Simone predicts that in the future the event could develop in Portugal, taking a face-to-face and outdoor form and allowing direct networking between the public and scientists.

The event, which is held mainly in Portuguese, is online, at the online arena of Soapbox, and the audience can interact directly with the speakers through the Zoom platform, after registering for free here, or simply watching on YouTube. There are three sessions of one hour each, with three to four speakers per session, during which the audience can ask questions of each scientist individually. In total, the event brought together ten speakers, selected from a competitive group of researchers, to share their work in technology, science and engineering.

Soapbox Science is a global, not-for-profit public disclosure platform that promotes women scientists and the science they do. In Portugal, it takes the name of Soapbox Science Lisbon, making its debut this Saturday with this event. “Although in many European countries there are more undergraduate and graduate students than men, there are relatively few teachers. In Portugal, 62% of doctors in natural sciences, mathematics and statistics are women. However, the proportion of women in senior academic and decision-making positions falls to 30.2% in natural sciences and up to 10.6% in engineering and technology, ”they defend. “Women receive fewer conference invitations, are cited less and receive less funding than their male counterparts. This pattern is further reinforced due to the necessary career breaks women take to care for their children, which is even more important in light of the current global pandemic.

