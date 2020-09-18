In Abrantes, between city and nature, diversity “is the greatest wealth” | report

Abrantes is confused with the city center, but it is much more than that. It is a set of dispersed parishes, with a very unique personality and a distinctive localism which, until recently, “belonged” to each of them. Woe to the kid who was sitting elsewhere, we are told, amid the laughter of the caricature. There are 40 kilometers, from north to south of the town, which “can be done in an hour by bike”, but the landscape and the culture are changing.

continue reading