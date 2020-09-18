Supreme Court Extends Presidential Vote Deadline, Pervers Republican Party | USA Elections 2020

The Supreme Court of the United States State of Pennsylvania, whose outcome of this year’s presidential election could be crucial to the choice of the next President of the United States, has allowed postal votes to be received for up to three days after November 3. With this decision, the scenario in which the name of the winner will not be known until several days after election night becomes even more likely.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, announced Thursday, is seen as a victory for the Democratic Party and a defeat for the Republican Party, in a state where Donald Trump received just 44,292 additional votes out of nearly six million in the presidential election. 2016.

Since 1988, the Republican presidential candidate has not been voted the most in Pennsylvania, and Trump’s victory four years ago on the Tangent followed Barack Obama’s two great victories in 2008 and 2012.

This year, Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden’s path to the White House may have to be through reclaiming Pennsylvania – one of three Midwestern states, with Michigan and Wisconsin changing hands. in 2016. and got Trump elected.

According to the polls, Biden is ahead in all three major states, with advantages ranging between 4.3 and 6.7 percentage points on the average of the polls published on the RealClearPolitics site. But the situation is a little more difficult to assess in Pennsylvania, a state where surveys of reputable companies are not plentiful.

This is why the Supreme Court’s ruling is important to the Democratic Party and its candidate, Joe Biden. The more time voters have to vote by mail, in a year marked by the covid-19 pandemic, the more likely it is that the abstention rate will decline – and this is at the heart of the Democratic Party’s aspirations in states like the United States. Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump defeated Clinton by a total of 78,000 votes in 2016, in a year in which 4.4 million voters who voted for Barack Obama across the country remained at their home.

The extension of the deadline given by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 8:00 p.m. Nov. 3 to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 6 may also help make the recount – and confirmation of a winner – one of the longest and potentially dangerous. still in the country.

In reaction to the court ruling, Pennsylvania House of Representatives Leader Bryan Cutler of the Republican Party said “the integrity of the process was compromised” – a statement that could legitimize Republicans’ challenge to the results. , in the case of a victory for Joe Biden by a narrow margin, and other important races for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“Even more worryingly, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has once again normalized the lack of respect for [Tom] Wolf for the Constitution, the rule of law and the voice of the people, ”Cutler said, referring to the state governor of the Democratic Party.

Greens again

While deciding to extend the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has made another ruling that also ends up benefiting the Democratic Party, and which is part of another ongoing legal battle between the two. parties – the fight for the number of candidates to appear on the ballots in addition to Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Green Party (Greens) candidate Howie Hawkins did not qualify to run for office in the state; On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a similar ruling, saying Hawkins could not vote either.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

It is not certain that a candidacy of socialist Howie Hawkins in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would win enough votes for Joe Biden in both states to give victory to Donald Trump, but one only needs to look at the 2016 election to be sure. realize that the Supreme Court ruling left the Democratic Party more relieved. The Greens’ candidate that year, Jill Stein, had 49,941 votes in Pennsylvania, where the difference between Trump and Clinton was 44,292; and received 31,072 votes in Wisconsin, where Clinton lost 22,748 to Trump.

To be elected President of the United States, Trump or Biden will need to receive at least 270 of the 538 electoral college votes, in an indirect election in which the majority of states will vote all of their votes on the candidate with the highest votes at the polls. (there is no proportional division). Each state has a different number of votes in the Electoral College, which is the sum of the number of members of Congress from each state in the House of Representatives (variable) and two others, referring to the number of senators (equal for all).

Together, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin have 46 votes in the electoral college. Candidates are expected to confirm their strong favor in many states at stake, and the decision will depend on how the vote changes in a handful of states – such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, but also Florida and North Carolina. North and Arizona this year.

continue reading