Controversial gas pipeline: Greens all alone against Nord Stream 2 – politics

The debate over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea is sparking tensions between the Prime Minister of East Germany and their representatives of the Greens. Six heads of state spoke on Friday about the completion of the project. The reigning Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), said he was “very in agreement” with his colleagues from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern that an exit would have “significant consequences” for energy supplies. .

In the run-up to the meeting, the Green Deputy Heads of Government of five countries had warned against such a definition. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the only eastern state in which the Greens do not cooperate. After the poison gas attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calls for a project stop were louder among all parties.

In the Bundestag, however, the Greens met resistance from all other groups with a corresponding motion on Friday. Party leader Annalena Baerbock warned that the pipeline would undermine European sovereignty and stand in the way of a common European energy policy. In addition, their commissioning will support the Kremlin “with billions in revenue”. “This pipeline cannot exist,” she demanded.

Duel for a pipeline: Manuela Schwesig (SPD, right) gets carried away by the arguments of the Green leader Annalena Baerbock in … Photo: dpa

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) defended the project, telling the Greens to choose between Russian gas and American frack gas. Politicians “could not intervene in a constitutional process”. She warned that the motion was intended to “harm not only the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, but also all of Germany and all of Western Europe.” Speakers from the Union, FDP, Left Party and AfD also condemned the Greens’ proposal in the emotionally charged debate. but transferred to the committees of the Bundestag.