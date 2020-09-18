Benfica enter the league to score | Soccer

Benfica entered La I Liga to score, triumphing 1-5 over Famalicão in the game that opened hostilities for the Portuguese league. After the European defeat in Thessaloniki, Jorge Jesus changed half of the squad and had the best possible response from men like Luca Waldschmidt (two goals), Everton Cebolinha (1 goal) or Darwin Nuñez (two assists).

The good understanding of the two men at the front of Benfica was very evident at 19 ‘. In a quick offensive transition, Nuñez isolated Waldschmidt, who was alone against goalkeeper Zlobin and finished with a classy touch for his first goal in the “Reds” shirt.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Almost on the next move, Benfica reached 0-2. Andre Almeida performed the delayed cross for Everton to get a low outside shot that gave the Russian team goalkeeper no chances at home. And almost closing the first half, Grimaldo made the 0-3 in the 42nd, on a direct free kick executed perfectly with his left foot.

The formation guided by José Pedro Sousa again tried to repeat an answer at the start of the second half, but it was Benfica who scored again in the 52nd, by Rafa, after Everton’s blow. At 66 ‘, Waldschmidt scored again after another pass from Darwin, bringing the score to 0-5.

The better than Famalicão, one of the revealing teams of last season, was able to score his honorary goal in the 67th, by Guga.

continue reading