Know the key to EuroMillions this Friday

The winning key of the Euromillions 075/2020 contest, drawn this Friday, consists of the numbers 2 – 10 – 19 – 25 – 45 and the stars 1 and 7.

At stake, in the first prize, a jackpot of 67 million euros, according to the gaming department of Santa Casa da Misericórdia.

This information does not exempt you from viewing the official results on the Santa Casa Games website.

