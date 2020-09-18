The French Minister of Economy and Finance is infected – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Santa Casa Misericórdia in Lisbon

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Friday that he had tested positive for covid-19, despite the absence of symptoms, saying he remained in office, but that he had been quarantined.

“I tested positive for covid-19 tonight. I immediately isolated myself at home, according to government health rules, ”the 51-year-old minister said in a message posted on Twitter. “I have no symptoms, [mas] I will remain isolated for seven days ”, he added, stressing that, despite this, he continues to exercise his functions.

Bruno Le Maire is not the first member of the French government to test positive for the new coronavirus. On March 9, the former Minister of Culture and current Minister of Foreign Trade, Franck Riester, was diagnosed with covid-19 disease. Former Secretary of State for the Ecological Transition Brune Poirson and the current Emmanuelle Wargon were also infected in March.

At the beginning of September, Prime Minister Jean Castex was placed in isolation in Matignon, after having been in contact with the director of the Tour à France in Bicicleta, Christian Prudhomme, also infected. The PM was released from quarantine, however, last week after retesting for covid-19 tested negative.