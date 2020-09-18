Vote for the presidential elections in the United States officially scheduled for November – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

The presidential elections in the United States are scheduled for November 3 and the candidates – Donald Trump, for the Republicans, and Joe Biden, for the Democrats – are still in the campaign, but this Friday the ballot boxes opened in the states of Minnesota , Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming, Reuters reported. And they weren’t flies, election delegates reported long lines outside polling stations.

Some are anxious to be able to vote, others want to avoid the busiest voting days so as not to run into crowds – and reduce the increased risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus -, still others still do not trust the vote by correspondence and vote in person to make sure their choice is made. A nurse quoted by the New York Times said she did not want to risk being quarantined on election day and being barred from voting.

Polling station counts and pictures show long lines of people, all wearing face masks and trying to maintain physical distance.

In addition to the early opening of polling stations, postal voting can also be used to reduce the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. But the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that “having a pre-existing condition that exposes voters [de adoecer com Covid-19] it does not automatically create a handicap that justifies not having face-to-face voting, ”The New York Times reported.

However, the law allows people over 65 or people with physical, temporary or permanent disabilities who have difficulty voting in person to do so by mail. Anyone working on November 3 or away from their place of residence will also be able to do so.