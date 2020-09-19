A man suspected of having killed a woman in Sesimbra arrested | criminality

A man was arrested early Friday evening in the parish of Quinta do Conde, municipality of Sesimbra (Setúbal), on suspicion of committing the crime of murder which killed a woman, the GNR general command said.

According to GNR, the alert was given at 6 pm, but the arrest did not take place until 9 pm, because the suspect “left the place” where the crime took place.

The same source said the investigation has been transferred to the judicial police.

