Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Face of Feminism on the United States Supreme Court, Has Died | United States

Ginsburg joined the Supreme in 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton Reuters / JIM YOUNG

US Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, the longest serving Supreme Court justice in the United States and one of the four personalities on the far left wing of the court, died of complications from cancer on Friday evening pancreas. .

