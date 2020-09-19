UNITED STATES. Supreme Justice Ruth Ginsburg has passed away. And the empty seat he leaves will enter the countryside – Observer

The U.S. Supreme Court judge who had no trouble criticizing Trump during the 2016 campaign (although she later admitted it was a mistake to do so in public), the oldest in the Liberal wing Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this year. Friday at the age of 87.

The various scares that cancer (facing five types of illness) over the past few years did not give her up and even in July Ruth realized she was winning another battle, this time the one that began with a biopsy which he had detected cancer cells in his liver: “I always said I would stay in court as long as I could do my job at full speed.” And it was there.

In 2018, doctors removed two malignant nodules from his left lung. In 2009, the judge was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery. Ten years earlier, in 1999, she was treated for colon cancer without ever taking a day off.

It’s stories like these, along with your daily efforts to exercise in order to stay fit for work, that in recent years have guaranteed you unprecedented media attention. Even his fragile figure – with hair caught in a burr, a gown, and black-rimmed glasses, plus a few details of how he dressed, like lace gloves – popped into the windows of mask shops. on Halloween 2018, competing in popularity with superheroes or any other pop icon.

Judia, known to be a women’s rights activist (known as a ‘proud feminist’), was also known as the notorious RBG – a joke alluding to rapper Notorious BIG. And he was, for example, the first member of the Supreme Court to speak out in favor of legalizing abortion.

For a few moments, however, some magistrates and politicians, including Donald Trump, used words like “witch,” “monster,” and “anti-American” to refer to Ginsburg.

Appointed in 1993 by Bill Clinton, Ruth Ginsburg has today been recalled by the President of the American Supreme, John G. Roberts Jr., as a “historic” lawyer: “Our nation has lost a dear colleague. We regret her death, but with the certainty that future generations will remember Ruth Ginsburg as we know ”.

With his death, Donald Trump has the opportunity to name his successor. According to the New York Times, in the Senate Republicans will soon try to fill the spot, exactly for the caveats that still occur in the dying days of the current term – a move that will certainly be called into question in the near future.

The New York Times also recalls that after the appointment of judges Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh by Donald Trump, the court was already unbalanced, with more members in the conservative wing. If Trump is lucky enough to secure another nomination, the gap between the two wings could widen, with the Conservatives winning six of nine seats on the United States’ highest court.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1993, after studying law at Harvard and completing his law training in Colombia.