One study chronicles the connection between babies and parents with prescriptions for antibiotics. Pediatricians are not convinced | Antibiotics

The finding of the study is, for the researchers themselves, “incredibly clear” and, at the same time, “very alarming”: 89.7% of babies who have relationships considered resistant to their parents, that is. that is to say who receive less attention, for that, they have more temper tantrums – and that in Portugal they represent a third of the babies -, they have taken antibiotics at least once during the first nine months of life. The data contrasts with the results found in babies with safe relationships, where the value drops to 21.5%. The president of the College of Pediatric Specialty of the Ordem dos Médicos, meanwhile, points out the limits of the study and considers that “we cannot really deduce what is concluded with the methods used”.

continue reading