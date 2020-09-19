Operation Lex indictment points to four distributions addicted to Lisbon relations | Justice

The prosecution of Operation Lex made four flawed distributions before the Lisbon Court of Appeal, between 2013 and 2015, for which the responsibility is attributed to the former president of this body, Luís Vaz das Neves. The objective would be to deliver certain cases to certain magistrates, by deleting the files of the electronic drawings to which they should be intended. Vaz das Neves is said to have acted at the request of Rui Rangel, a longtime friend and, at the time, judge of this tribunal, which has received hundreds of thousands of euros in compensation over the years.

