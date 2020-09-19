Investigations in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: police officers suspended for right-wing extremist chats – Politics

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, two police officers have been suspended from work during an investigation into right-wing extremist chats. They are suspected of sending anti-Semitic, xenophobic and Nazi-glorifying messages on their private cell phones, as the Interior Ministry announced Friday evening. During house searches, data carriers and other technology have been confiscated and are now being assessed.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against two other police officers, Lorenz Caffier (CDU) of the Minister of the Interior of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania told the NDR broadcaster. A total of 17 officials and a state police officer are now suspected of exchanging right-wing extremist ideas in chats on the Internet.

“Such behavior is repugnant and embarrassing for the state police,” said Caffier. “The time when we talked about individual cases is over.” However, there is currently no evidence of a network.

Right-wing extremist allegations against police officers had already been raised in other states in recent months. The latest scandal concerned the police in North Rhine-Westphalia. There, 30 police officers are accused of extreme right-wing activities. According to the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU), all 30 have been suspended, about 14 are the victims of disciplinary proceedings with the aim of decommissioning them, and about 12 are under criminal investigation. (AFP)