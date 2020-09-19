Reactions to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “A voice for freedom, a beacon of the law” – politics

Influential US constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer Friday at the age of 87. Appointed to the Supreme Court by then-US President Bill Clinton in 1993, she was hugely popular on the US left-wing liberal spectrum, including for her commitment to women’s rights.

The news of Ginsburg’s death caused much grief and consternation. Hundreds of people quickly gathered in front of the Supreme Court building to pay tribute to the life and work of the respected constitutional judge.

The flags at the courthouse and also at the White House were hoisted at half mast.

US President Donald Trump learned of Ginsburg’s death from journalists while on an election trip in the US state of Minnesota. ‘She died?’ He asked. “I didn’t know. She lived an incredible life. What more can you say about it?”

In a statement released later, Trump praised Ginsburg as the “titan of law.” She has proven that you can ‘disagree without feeling uncomfortable’. Her views were an inspiration to all Americans.

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 election, said Ginsburg as a judge embodied the highest American ideals. “She was a vote for freedom,” and fought ruthlessly for civil rights, Biden said.

“She was an American heroine,” Biden later wrote on Twitter. Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented all of us. She fought for all of us. ‘

Former US President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, praised her as “one of the most extraordinary justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court.” Her life and choices would have brought America closer to a more perfect community.

“She was a great judge and a great person – a brilliant attorney with an empathetic heart, common sense, a passionate commitment to fairness and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity,” wrote Clinton.

Ex-President Barack Obama hailed Ginsburg as “a warrior for gender equality”. She believed that equality before the law should apply to every American.

Former President George W. Bush said Ginsburg has “devoted much of her 87 years to the pursuit of justice and equality – and that she has inspired more than a generation of women and girls.”

Ex-president Jimmy Carter praised the deceased as a “powerful legal thinker and staunch advocate of gender equality” and “a beacon of the law.”

Nancy Pelosi, spokeswoman for the House of Representatives and President Trump’s Democratic opponent, wrote that Ginsburg embodied “justice, brilliance and goodness”. Her death is “an immeasurable loss to our democracy and to all who sacrifice and work so that our children have a better future.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Ginsburg’s intelligence and determination deserved her “respect and admiration in the judiciary, and really across the country.”

“Thanks”: a projection of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s likeness on a courthouse in News York. Photo: Reuters / Andrew Kelly

Ginsburg was revered by many as a pop star – after the American rapper The Notorious BIG, she was nicknamed “Notorious RBG”. During the corona pandemic, photos of a poster in Washington made the rounds on social networks: “RBG operates less than five miles from here,” it said. “If you don’t wear a mask to protect your friends and family, do it to protect RBG.”

Her sharply worded minority views were infamous in court, for which Ginsburg was mostly celebrated by many non-lawyers. A slogan also predominated in connection with her: “You cannot spell the truth without Ruth” – the English word for truth cannot be spelled without Ruth. (with agencies)