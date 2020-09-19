FC Porto’s journey to second league starts on a tight curve | Soccer

If there was a big stone in FC Porto’s shoe last season, it was Sp. Braga. In the three matches against Minho, Sérgio Conceição’s side suffered three defeats. One of them cost the League Cup, the other two were in the championship, one of them in the last round, with FC Porto already champion and who would give the podium to Braga. This duel to close the I Liga 2019-20 is repeated to open the 2020-21 season, this Saturday (9 p.m., SPTV1) in Dragão, with the defending champion in front of a budding aspirant.

After a season that went well for both, neither FC Porto nor Sp. Braga have made any substantial revolutions. The portists’ biggest concern was to clean up their finances by selling some of their talented youngsters (Fábio Silva and Vitinha are already gone, others must follow the same path) and reshaping their attack with the acquisitions of Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson and , probably, Toni Martínez. More than that, only what the market dictates and the eventual exits of Alex Telles and Corona are still in the air, two of the most influential to win the title.

On Minho’s side, the biggest change has happened in the bank. After a season in which he had four coaches, António Salvador bet on Carlos Carvalhal to consolidate Sp. Braga’s status in Portuguese football and, who knows, win titles. In terms of human resources, Sp. Braga no longer has Trincão (which makes a good impression at Barcelona), but has the title Nico Gaitán, back in Portuguese football after four seasons where he was not exactly happy – but l ex-Benfica player is injured and will not make his debut for Dragão.

FC Porto, guarantees Sérgio Conceição, are ready for the fight, after a pre-season like no other (with all the constraints caused by the covid-19 pandemic) and just ahead of an opponent who caused many problems during the last time and who wants to continue talking to them.

The target to shoot

“We are ready to start the championship and to defend what we achieved last season”, reinforced the Porto coach, waiting for a Sp. Braga with a desire to win at Dragão: “We will find a very solid club , who has grown a lot and who is asserting himself as a big one, he has natural aspirations to win titles, “said Conceição.

At the start of his fourth season as FC Porto coach, Sérgio Conceição understands that his team are the ‘target to beat’ this season, but that this is a normal situation for a club used to winning: “We are the champions of the title, we were the team that won the most games, conceded the fewest goals and scored the most. We’re the target to shoot, we’re used to it, on and off the pitch. We are the team that everyone will want to win. The candidates are historical candidates, but everyone is in the same position. The course of the championship will dictate who is stronger. Because we are the national champions, everyone will want to fight us, but as a great club we will have the responsibility that we had in other years.

Carvalhal, for his part, will start his second commission off the bench for a team he has also represented as a player (and, for that matter, also had a short stint at FC Porto), and admits that this return at Sp. Braga 14 years later I couldn’t start harder: “Come the championship, come the inaugural game. We will face all opponents in the same way, but it will be the most difficult, because he is away and facing the national champion. But we promise to go into battle ”.

