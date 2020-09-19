Trump praises Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg’s ‘incredible life’ – Observer

The President of the United States praised the “incredible life” of the country’s Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after learning of her death following a rally in the state of Minnesota.

“Dead? I did not know. She was an incredible woman who had an incredible life,” reacted Donald Trump, a few minutes before boarding the presidential plane of Air Force One.

News of Ginsburg’s death was released about ten minutes before Trump began a rally in Bedmidji, Minnesota, which was decisive in the presidential election, scheduled for November 3, and in which he is seeking to win. a second term in the White House.

During the speech, Trump did not discuss the death of 87-year-old Ginsburg from complications from pancreatic cancer.

UNITED STATES. Supreme Justice Ruth Ginsburg has passed away. And the empty place he leaves will enter the countryside

The president and the magistrate had a difficult relationship, as during the 2016 presidential campaign, Ginsburg accused Trump of being false, a comment for which the judge apologized and urged the current head of state to resign.

The Supreme Court of the United States is made up of nine judges, who serve for life and have the power to change the laws of the land. In practice, they play a crucial role on issues such as abortion, immigrant rights, privacy, the death penalty and possession of weapons.

Magistrates are appointed by the US President and must be confirmed by the Senate.

Currently, Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, and Leader Mitch McConnell has already issued a statement pledging to submit Trump’s chosen candidate to the Supreme Court for a vote.

However, in 2016, after the death of Conservative Judge Antonin Scalia, McConnell refused to listen to the magistrate chosen by then-US President Barack Obama to replace Scalia, on the grounds that the country was in an election year.

This year and given the Republican majority in the upper house of the US Congress, there is a possibility that Trump’s chosen candidate will take office on the Supreme Court if the vote takes place before the November election.

Following Ginsburg’s death, the highest court in the United States has eight judges: three progressives and five conservatives.