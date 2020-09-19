Tiago Rodrigues shows us a scary future to be afraid of the present | Arts

Catarina eo Beleza de Matar Fascistas began to take shape in March, during a residency in Montemor-o-Novo, at O ​​Espaço do Tempo. For a week, the actors of the play proposed and tested the first ideas around the situation of a family which, for seven decades, meets every year to assassinate a person identified as fascist. A week to give a first layer of depth to this statement, with several sketches hovering in the air, many of them having ended on the basis of the last show which opens this Saturday at the Centro Cultural Vila Flor, in Guimarães ( with a second session on Sunday, from February 11 to 20 at the Teatro Carlos Alberto, Porto, and from April 7 to 25 at the D. Maria II, Lisbon). At that time, there were still group views of the Years & Years series or a documentary centered on Steve Bannon (Donald Trump’s presidential campaign ideologue and figurehead from his first months in the White House), discussions on the legitimacy of the use of violence in the defense of democracy, “lessons” on violence in the history of theater or on inauguration speeches by populist leaders.

continue reading