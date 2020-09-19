“Three bad words” to Interior Minister: Böhmermann taunts Seehofer – and removes tweet – politically

ZDF presenter and entertainer Jan Böhmermann has insulted Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) for his statements about right-wing extremism in the police force on Twitter – then removed the abuse, as the “Bild” newspaper first Saturday reported.

Böhmermann was referring to a statement by Seehofer about the scandal surrounding right-wing extremist chat groups at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia. The interior minister had said he was convinced that the majority of police officers in Germany reject such machinations and that they adhere to the basic liberal democratic order.

Böhmermann saw this as a trigger for an insulting and clearly nasty three-word message, which he deleted a few hours later.

“I tweeted three bad words about Horst Seehofer out of anger. I am so sad and desperate, ”Böhmermann wrote on Twitter.

The ZDF took the “Bild” under protection according to its employees. A spokesperson said the tweet was spontaneously identifiable out of personal concern. However, the choice of words was out of the question. (Teaspoon)