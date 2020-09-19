A moment of independent publication: “Parque das Nações” | Books

Show us your post.

The book results from the photographic study of Parque das Nações. Parque das Nações appears in the context of Expo 98, a work in which the Portuguese state reorganized the eastern front of Lisbon – until then a chaotic area formed by the remains of the city, landfills and industries of refining. Formed by a large, high-quality residential district, complemented by shops and offices, the district contains the original perimeter of Expo 98 in the center, with a series of monumental structures and leisure and culture pavilions in use. public. It also has a large garden on the banks of the Tagus, constituting one of the privileged areas of the city. Its town planning model was successful and is being implemented in the neighborhood.

The perimeter of Expo 98 did not interest me, although it is populated with relevant monuments, mainly because it is already well documented. I focused my attention on the residential area and its garden.

The book is part of a larger project, in which I photograph neighborhoods or places different at the time, urban planning or demography, in search of them, with their geographical qualities, aspects of a subtle nature – of a certain poetic – which makes them unique. I invite you to learn more about this project by visiting my website.

Who are the authors?

Miguel Henriques (Lisbon, 1970). I graduated in Architecture from the Faculty of Architecture in Lisbon since 1994 and took the Advanced Course in Photography at AR.CO, Center for Art and Visual Communication in 2012. Since 2009 I have been carrying out a study photograph of the outskirts of Lisbon.

I published the books Olivais (Pianola editions) in 2012, Loures (100 main editions) in 2015 and Parque das Nações in 2020. From 2012 to 2017, I collaborated in the organization of the Lisbon Photography Book Fair, an event annual which promotes the photography book, as well as author’s publications and models.

A moment of independent publication: Black Cross: The first black metal band in Portugal

What did you want to talk about?

The East area of ​​Lisbon is a territory that is very familiar to me, because it is my area of ​​residence – I lived in Olivais for 28 years and I currently live in Parque das Nações. When I became interested in cityscape photography, I realized that in this neighborhood there are several neighborhoods with an iconic character.

With the different types of architecture we find the history of Lisbon reflected in the Encarnação, for its Casa Portuguesa style evocative of the beginnings of the Estado Novo, in the scale and social concern of the modernist Olivais, a district of the Marcelist period, and we see the prosperity and optimism that lived in the first decades after joining the EEC, reflected in the Parque das Nações.

The book Parque das Nações is part of a photographic series in which I depict neighborhoods, starting with Olivais (published in 2012 by Editora Pianola).

Technical questions: what materials are used, how many pages are there, what is the print run and what colors are used?

The book is in a vertical A5 format (14.9 cm by 21 cm). It has 80 pages. Images are in black and white, printed in CMYK inkjet on 170 gram matte coated paper. The edition is 75 signed and numbered copies. It was printed by Pixartprint.

Where is it on sale and what is the price?

It costs 15 euros and is on sale at Papelaria Terreiro in Terreiro dos Corvos, at Parque das Nações, at STET or by order of Miguel Henriques or Susana Paiva.

Why an author’s edition today?

I am certainly not motivated by financial profit, as I foresee a long time to offset the printing costs, as the books are mainly sold at publishing fairs and on-time presentations. I also intend to occupy part of the collection with the storage of books, to the detriment of some bottles of wine and other objects.

However, in recent years I have seen a substantial improvement in the quality of inkjet printing (print on demand). This allows for much smaller prints than offset printing, with competitive prices, alleviating the ailments I mentioned.

At the same time, I feel the need to make my photographic work known, which is gaining critical mass, both in volume of work and by conquering an audience which, although few in number (at the moment), is diverse, including residents of collectors, architects, more attentive photographers, among others. This growing audience encourages me to continue.

