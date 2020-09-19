The fashion of books on Auschwitz | Megaphone

“Photographing, making films, collecting testimonies. At some point in history, an idiot will stand up and say that this never happened. The authorship of these comments is attributed to General Dwight D. Eisenhower (1945), after the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp. It is not uncommon for me to think of the foresight of this general who, after liberating a Nazi concentration camp, asked allied countries to send journalists and photographers to take notes, collect documentary evidence and report all the atrocities committed. He knew as early as 1945 that the facts had just happened, that one day an enlightened person would come along and say it never happened.

And what does history tell us after 1945? In fact, the moment to deny what happened was not long in coming. There are already many voices raised here and there to promote what is conventionally called “Holocaust denial” – some people prefer to speak of “historical revisionism”. There are several personalities who understand that the Holocaust, the genocide of the Jews during World War II, did not or will not have happened in the manner and in the proportions historically known.

I don’t know if the phenomenon I’m going to talk about may have something to do with this situation or if we are just facing a new fad in the literature market. The truth is that, in recent times, there has been a proliferation of books whose subject is, in a way, the concentration camps, in particular that of Auschwitz. We all know that from time to time veins appear in the literature which are explored until interest in it is exhausted. The runaway success of Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code gave way to a series of books that followed the same genre: the conspiracy thriller. The mega-success of The 50 Shades of Gray gave way to an insane amount of erotic novels that attempted to replicate the style of EL James.

Now, apparently, it’s time to write about Auschwitz and, supposedly, some characters who lived in concentration camps. I did not need to do a very thorough search to find the series of titles dedicated to the subject that I am leaving to you now. Let’s see: The Auschwitz Tattoo Artist, by Heather Morris (who already has a sort of sequel, Le Courage de Cilka); The Lost Letters of Auschwitz, by Anna Ellory; The Auschwitz Librarian, by Antonio G. Iturbe; Auschwitz Postman by Joe Rosenblum; The children’s block, by Ota B. Kraus; The Boy Who Followed His Father to Auschwitz, by Jeremy Dronfield; The Auschwitz Twins, by Eva Mozes Kor; The Daughter of Auschwitz, by Eva Schloss and Karen Bartlett; The Auschwitz Dancer, by Edith Eva Eger; Sisters at Auschwitz, by Rema Kornreich Gelissen; The Volunteer at Auschwitz, by Witold Pilecki; That Night at Auschwitz, by Jamila Mafra; The Escape from Auschwitz, by Joel C. Rosenberg; The Magician of Auschwitz, by José Rodrigues dos Santos.

I would like to believe, as I mentioned above, that all this writing would be a way of pursuing the will of General Eisenhower, of writing so as not to forget, of writing in order to preserve the memory. But the truth is, my more cynical point of view tends more to believe that a new vein has been discovered for any writer to sell books: Auschwitz is placed in the title and success is certain.

And here they are, they will ask me: why is this bothering me?

Auschwitz: unique and achievable

I can tell you that it bothers me because I feel that we are falling into the popularization of the subject. Any “historieta” is presented under the slogan of “based on true facts” (more than that, the fact that the story takes place in a concentration or extermination camp that actually existed). It seems that it all happened in the death camps: the novels, more than many; friendships, more than many; adventures, several. It seems we tend to forget that life expectancy in these concentration camps was extremely limited. They tell us such beautiful stories that we even believe that a friendship between a German child and a Jewish child could be possible with the networks that limit a concentration camp …

If there is anything I want to do, it is visit a concentration camp; I even consider it to be something everyone should do in life. I think looking closely at the memories that are there can help us never forget, not to let history repeat itself. However, these visits must be carried out with the respect we deserve, in the case of Auschwitz, for the more than one million people who died there.

Unfortunately, we hear, here and there, that these places are also trivialized. Those in charge of the complex have already found themselves obliged to ask to avoid taking photos that are not worthy of the memory of all those who were victims there (photographs of people balancing on the old railway line which transported people there, for example).

My feeling is that, more than ever, Auschwitz (and taking the role here – Auschwitz – for all of all concentration and extermination camps) is in the memory of all of us. The vision is less and less respectful, showing a certain unconsciousness, indifference and even ignorance about what a concentration camp was and how life unfolded there. Many of the huge books we find today have only presented a romantic story in a place of horror. And it is not to preserve the memory of the place, nor of the people who perished there, nor of the barbarities which were committed there.

Allow me to leave you with a suggested reading: If it’s a man, by Primo Levi. A book written by someone who describes their experiences in a concentration camp, without giving in to melodrama, in an objective manner. Essential work.

