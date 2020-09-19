China announces mechanism to restrict activities of foreign companies – Observer

The Chinese government has announced the creation of a mechanism to restrict the activities of foreign companies, a measure seen as retaliation against the United States. The Chinese Commerce Ministry’s announcement, made amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington, did not identify any foreign companies.

Generally speaking, he mentions a series of situations that could put companies on a future “list of untrusted entities”, liable to fines, restrictions on activities or entry of equipment and personnel into China. The list will include companies whose activities “undermine China’s national sovereignty and its security and development interests” or which violate “internationally accepted economic and trade rules,” according to the ministry.

The announcement comes after the United States banned downloads, as of Sunday, of the TikTok and WeChat applications of Chinese giants ByteDance and Tencent, respectively. In a statement, China’s Commerce Department today accused Washington of intimidation by banning unloading by TikTok and WeChat, and threatened to retaliate.

If the United States persists in its unilateral actions, China will take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, ”the note said.

Tensions between the United States and China have been on the rise since August, when US President Donald Trump, in an election campaign for re-election, presented an ultimatum to TikTok, which he accused of industrial espionage in favor of Beijing without have published evidence.

The Chinese telecommunications giant is also on an American “blacklist” to prevent it from acquiring American technologies essential to the cell phones it produces. Washington is also pushing Europe to exclude Huawei from future fifth generation (5G) mobile telecommunications networks.