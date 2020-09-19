Two killed, 14 injured in shooting at party in Rochester, New York – Observe

Two people died and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a backyard party earlier today in Rochester, New York, police said. A man and a woman died in the shooting, said Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons.

The 14 injured were taken to two different hospitals, Simmons said, stressing that none of the injured was at risk of dying.

It truly is a tragedy of epic proportions, ”Simmons said near the scene of the crime.

The shooting comes at a time when the city police department has been rocked by the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude.

A video filmed in March and released to the public by Prude’s family on September 4 shows Prude handcuffed and naked, as an officer pushes her face against the ground in the street as another officer rests a knee on her back. Officers pushed him against the ground for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

A week later, the life support was removed from Prude. Mayor-Mayor Lovely Warren on Monday fired Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, saying he initially misled her about the circumstances of Prude’s death.