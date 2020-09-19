From “Dark” to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”: Can you spot the differences in these images? | Series

It could be Terry Crews’ look, Rick’s eyebrows, or one less file in a cocktail party: Maik Zehrfeld makes us take a close look at the details. The German blogger, living in Berlin, is the author of the LangweileDich.net page, where he shares creative content from different authors – including his own. Since the start of this year, he’s been sharing a game that takes us back to childhood: looking for differences in images that look alike.

Each week, he launches a new challenge, achieved through the manipulation of images in Photoshop. Some are really in sight, others take at least a few minutes. The answers can be found on Maik’s blog – he knows how frustrating it can be not to find the latest.