Navalny. Russian opponent reveals progress in healing from poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Saturday he was making progress in his recovery by posting a photo on social media Instagram showing him descending a staircase at La Charité University Hospital in Berlin.

“I’m telling you how my recovery is going. This is already a clear path, although there is still a long way to go, ”said opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who German doctors say was poisoned with a nerve agent like Novichok, a chemical weapon. developed in the former Soviet Union.

See this post on Instagram

Давайте расскажу, как идёт мое восстановление. Это уже ясная дорога, хоть и неблизкая. Все текущие проблемы вроде того, что телефон в моих руках бесполезен, как камень, а налить себе водички превращается в целый аттракцион – сущая ерунда. Объясню. Совсем недавно я не узнавал людей и не понимал, как разговаривать. Каждое утро ко мне приходил доктор и говорил: Алексей, я принёс доску, давайте придумаем, саненем, саненен То приводило меня в отчаяние, потому что хоть я уже и понимал в целом, что хочет доктор, нонет, нонет В каком месте головы они возникают ? Де найти слово и как сделать так, чтобы оно что-то означало? Все это было решительно непонятно. Впрочем, как выразить своё отчаяние, я тоже не знал и поэтому просто молчал. И это я еще описываю поздний этап, который сам помню. Сейчас я парень, у которого дрожат ноги, когда он идёт по лестнице, но зато он думает: “отатиж Патиж Патиж. Пожалуй, надо поискать лифт ”. А раньше бы просто тупо стоял и смотрел. Так что много проблем ещё предстоит решить, но потрясающие врачи университетской Берлинской клинии “Они превратили меня из« технически живого человека »в того, кто имеет все шансы снова стать Высшей Формой Существа Современного Общества – человеком, который умеет быстро листать инстаграм и без размышлений понимает , где ставить лайки.

A post shared by Алексей Навальный (@navalny) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:09 am PDT

However, Navalny admitted that until very recently he did not recognize people and was unable to speak, without even being able to express his despair at the inability.

“Every morning the doctor would come and tell me: Alexei, he brought a blackboard, let’s make up the word that we can write on it. It made me despair, because although I understood what the doctor wanted, I didn’t know how to find the word, ”he revealed, adding:“ Now I’m a boy whose legs are shaking. when he goes down a staircase, but who thinks: “It’s a staircase!” This is how it’s done “.

According to an announcement by members of his team last Thursday, traces of a Novichok-type nerve chemical were detected in a “normal plastic water bottle” collected from the hotel room where Alexei Navalny was staying at. Omsk, before eventually fell during a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20.

Navalny was poisoned by a water bottle at the hotel

A German military laboratory confirmed on September 3 that the Russian opponent had been poisoned with a Novichok-type substance.

On Monday, the German government announced that two other laboratories, in France and Switzerland, confirmed the conclusions of German experts. However, Russia assured that doctors who treated Navalny in Omsk found no signs of poisoning, attributing the collapse to metabolic problems.

Laboratories in France and Sweden confirm Navalny poisoning

Subsequently, at the request of his family and colleagues, and with the permission of the German government, Navalny was transferred to Berlin. The first tests carried out already showed signs of poisoning, the cooperation of a specialized laboratory of the German army was therefore requested, which confirmed the first indications.