Final praise for the “warrior for gender equality” | United States

The 87-year-old death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg drew reactions from all walks of life, with praise for those who for many decades had been a symbol of the struggle of women and equal rights. As former President Barack Obama wrote, “For nearly three decades, as the second woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, she has been a warrior for gender equality.”

In his statement, Obama said the senior Supreme Court judge was “someone who believed that equality before the law only makes sense if it is applied to all Americans without exception.”

At the same time praising this heritage, Obama did not fail to send the message to the Republican Party and, above all, to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who intends to speed up the process of selecting a new Supreme Court judge before the December 3 elections. November.

“A basic tenet of the law – and day-to-day fairness – is that we apply laws consistently and not on the convenience or convenience of the moment,” Donald Trump’s predecessor wrote in the White House. , reminding Republicans that four and a half years ago. they refused to schedule the hearing of the name he had proposed for the vacancy of the Supreme, and therefore, now, a month and a half before the elections, they must do the same: “Republican senators are called upon to apply this principle “.

Another former president, Bill Clinton, recalling “one of the most extraordinary justices to sit on the Supreme Court” who succeeded in bringing the United States closer to a more perfect union “, did not forget to mention that “its powerful dissensions” have always recalled that when the country forgets the promises of the Constitution, it is “at its own risk and peril”.

Without getting involved in the political question of the vacancy of the post left vacant by Ruth Ginsburg, the former president referred to the many years that the judge devoted “to the search for justice and equality”, thus having “inspired more than a generation of women and girls. “.

Attorney General William Barr also said Ruth Ginsburg “may be remembered above all for inspiring women in law and beyond.” Calling her “a brilliant and successful litigator, an admired judge of appellate courts and a very influential judge of the Supreme Court”. For Barr, Justice Ginsburg leaves a “huge legacy”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

In times of great divisions, in a country divided in two, whose separation deepened with the four-year term of Donald Trump, there were those who recalled the friendship between Ruth Ginsburg and her colleague on the Supreme Court Anthonin Scalia, who died in 2016, a conservative judge. with whom he usually diverged. “In our modern divisive politics, the friendship between Justices Ginsburg and Scalia was an example of the model of respect people have for one another even if they don’t agree,” wrote Father Pius. Pietrzyk, professor of pastoral studies at Saint Patrick’s University. .

Upon learning of the death, President Trump referred to her as a “fantastic woman who led a fantastic life” and in his official statement on the subject, he also highlighted the ability to “demonstrate that a person can disagree without be disagreeable to a colleague. or point of view ”. Also noting that his decisions regarding the rights of women and persons with disabilities “have inspired all Americans and generations of legal scholars.”

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter that “Judge Ginsburg has paved the way for many women” and “there will never be one like her again”, while that Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who entered the Democratic presidential race, thanked Ruth Ginsburg for being an example to her when she entered college to study law: “For a young mother who is Entering Rutgers University Law School, there were few examples of women in law or teaching law. But Ruthie led the way. I am eternally grateful – me and the millions of young women who saw her as a role model. “

continue reading