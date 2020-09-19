Iranian Revolutionary Guards vow to avenge General Soleimani’s death – Observer

The head of the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian ideological army, said on Saturday that the death of General Qassem Soleimani, the target of a US airstrike, would be avenged by “all involved”. “Mr. Trump, our revenge for the martyr and great commander is certain, serious and real, but we are respectable and we will take revenge with fairness and justice,” said Revolutionary Guard chief General Hossein Salami on the Sepahnews official page.

A week ago, the US news site Politico quoted two unnamed US officials about a plot to assassinate Lana Marks, the country’s ambassador to South Africa since 2019, and anticipating the possibility of reprisals at the time of the US elections. in November in response to the assassination of the Iranian general.

United States President Donald Trump said within days of the Politico news that “any attack by Iran on the United States, in any form, will be followed by an attack on the United States. ‘Iran a thousand times stronger. “.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards devalued the news of the politician. “You think we want an ambassador to South Africa by the blood of our martyred brother. We will attack all those who were directly or indirectly involved in the martyrdom of this great man. This is a message to be taken seriously, ”he stressed.

Soleimani, head of the Quds Force, an elite unit responsible for the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations, was killed on January 3 in an American air raid near the international airport in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.