With 849 infections, it was the second Saturday with more cases. Hospitalizations and intensive care also increased | Coronavirus

Portugal has recorded, in the last 24 hours, 849 new cases of covid-19, which corresponds to an increase of 1.2% and sets the number of infections at 68,025 since the start of the pandemic. Those figures make this day the second Saturday with more cases since the start of the pandemic, surpassed only by March 28, when 902 new infections were detected. It’s still the fifth day with the most cases since this daily count began on March 2.

Five people died on the last day, including four in the north and one in Lisbon and the Tagus Valley. The total number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in Portugal stands at 1,899, according to the most recent data.

This Saturday is still the third day in a row where the number of new cases approaches the record since the start of the pandemic: the day of April 10, when 1,516 infections were recorded. As of Friday, Prime Minister António Costa did not rule out the possibility that next week there will be days with 1,000 or more cases of covid-19, given the evolution of the virus.

Another 351 people were recovered on Saturday and there are 20,722 active cases in the country. The data were published this Saturday in the epidemiological bulletin of the General Directorate of Health (DGS).

497 people are still hospitalized across the country (32 more than the day before), including 64 in intensive care (7 more than the day before).

In Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, there were 439 new cases, which equates to around 52% of the daily total. The North region, with 288 infections, concentrates 34% of the 849 cases. The Central region recorded 8% of new infections, Alentejo 2% and Algarve 4% of new national cases.

In the Azores, regional health authorities did not record any new cases of covid-19, while in Madeira, five infections were detected, corresponding to 0.6% of the total.

Marcelo and Costa do not want further confinement

According to statements by Prime Minister António Costa, an increase in the number of cases in the coming days could mean that next week the daily number of infections exceeds a thousand: “Following the general trend in Europe, we are experiencing strong growth new cases daily. If this trend continues, next week we will reach 1,000 new cases per day. “

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, revealed that it was a plan to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. However, these measures do not imply “total confinement and a return to a state of emergency”, an idea also underlined on Friday by the Prime Minister.

continue reading