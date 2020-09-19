Linda Teuteberg replaces: Wissing new general secretary of the FDP policy

The Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economy, Volker Wissing, is the new Secretary General of the FDP. The party conference in Berlin chose him on Saturday with 82.76 percent of the vote. A year before the federal elections in 2021, he will replace the previous incumbent Linda Teuteberg.

FDP leader Christian Lindner wants to reorganize his party in terms of personnel and thematically before the federal election. Teuteberg is considered too cautious in the political debate.

Wissing said in his application speech that the country was in an economic crisis. Germany has already experienced the worst economic crises and created an economic miracle. At the time, the country was successful because of political reticence.

Creativity of the individual was in demand at the time, not a unified concept of the state. Even today, the state needs to quickly pull its fingers off the economy, Wissing said. Today entrepreneurship is again a requirement. “Private for the state” is the motto, he made clear.

Wissing was elected at an extraordinary party congress that was practically integrated into a regular party congress. Due to the corona pandemic, special security and organizational measures have been taken. According to the information, no guests and no exhibitors were invited. Only delegates, media representatives and employees were subject to strict rules.

Not all 662 delegates attended. In the end, according to the information, there were about 560 delegates, about 100 stayed at home. However, they could transfer their voting rights to the delegates present. (dpa)