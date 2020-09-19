MEPs to discuss legislative initiatives on teleworking, the climate and professional orders | PS

The parliamentary group of the PS promotes Tuesday, in Lisbon, a “working day” to prepare the new legislative session at the Assembly of the Republic, which will be opened by the party leader and prime minister, António Costa.

This initiative of the socialist bench, according to the program, will take place in the Almeida Negreiros room of the Centro Cultural de Belém and will have as its motto “With us, everyone counts”.

After António Costa’s intervention during the opening session, scheduled for 10:30 am, the Socialist deputies will have a period of internal debate, but without the presence of the media. The afternoon begins with a speech by the Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Duarte Cordeiro, followed by thematic debates around certain legislative initiatives that the PS bench wishes to approve during this legislature.

The vice-president of the parliamentary group PS Luís Testa and the coordinator of the socialist bench for labor issues will talk about the “new regulation of telework”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Socialist leader Hugo Pires and MP Ricardo Pinheiro present the principles of the project to create a “basic climate law”.

Even before the closing session of this day, with the speech of the parliamentary leader of the PS, Ana Catarina Mendes, which will again be open to the media, the former minister Constança Urbano de Sousa and the deputy Joana Sá Pereira talk about the new status of the professional orders ”.

continue reading