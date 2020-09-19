Lawsuit against Trump: Tiktok wants to quit in US in court – politically avoid

Tiktok and Chinese parent company Bytedance are making another attempt to take the impending end of the popular app in the US to court. In a lawsuit that was filed Saturday night against US President Donald Trump and the Department of Commerce, they demand, among other things, an injunction.

Tiktok and Bytedance argue in their lawsuit that the actions of the Trump administration violate their rights and the US Constitution. They had already sued for the Trump decrees with a similar justification.

China had previously tried to counter the dispute over US sanctions against Chinese companies. The Beijing government on Saturday introduced a mechanism to take punitive action against foreign companies if they threaten the “national security” of the People’s Republic. According to observers, the move is clearly aimed at American companies.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the new punitive measures are intended against “foreign companies, organizations and individuals”. In addition to security concerns, Beijing cites violations of “internationally recognized economic and trade rules” as potential triggers. Fines, import and export restrictions, and investment and entry bans can be imposed accordingly.

The US government announced on Friday that it would block the download of Tiktok and the Wechat messenger app, which is popular with Chinese-speaking users, via the Google and Apple app marketplaces from Sunday. The Washington Department of Commerce justified the decision with threats to “national security.” US President Donald Trump suspects Tiktok of spying for China, which parent company Bytedance rejects.

Tiktok users can no longer download updates

For the more than 100 million Tiktok users in the United States who have already installed the app, the ban means that they will no longer be able to download updates from Sunday. You should be able to use the app yourself until November 12. Wechat has been banned from Sunday.

The grace period for Tiktok should make it possible to sell the app to an American company. Initially, corresponding negotiations with the American technology giant Microsoft did not lead to a result. Recently, the software company Oracle was considered a potential buyer.

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox News Friday that if there was no “deal” on Nov. 12, Tiktok would be closed for “all practical purposes.” However, if concerns about Tiktok can be resolved by then, the order can be lifted.

Beijing then spoke of “chicane” on Friday and threatened countermeasures. “If the US insists on going its own way, China will take the necessary steps to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” the government said. The new sanction mechanism was announced on Saturday.

The affected foreign companies are placed on a sanction list. The US also keeps such a list. In this way, the Washington government has excluded Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from setting up 5G networks in the US. (AFP)