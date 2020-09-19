Angola’s debt relief is positive, but it remains to be seen how payment will be made, economist says – Observer

Debt restructuring relieves pressure on Angolan accounts, but “this loan must be repaid” and it is not clear under what terms, economist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho said, expressing concern over debt to China .

Finance Minister Vera Daves announced on Friday that renegotiating Angolan debt, both inside and outside the G20, saved $ 6 billion (€ 5 billion) in by 2023 and added that the main creditor is China, to which Angola owes $ 20.1 billion (€ 16.9 billion).

For Carlos Rosado de Carvalho, this is a welcome relief, but he stressed that the debt repayment problem was only being postponed.

“It’s a relief, yes, it would not be possible to execute the budget without this restructuring, but we do not know what this moratorium consists of. Are payments suspended? Will they earn interest? You have to know why it is in practice a loan ”, he observed.

In reality, “it is not an economy, it is a suspension of the debt that will have to be paid later and we do not know the details”, especially with regard to China.

“With China, it’s unclear how the payments will be made,” the economist said, adding that details of the deal with the International Monetary Fund, which on Wednesday announced the disbursement of another billion dollars ( 845 million euros)) should be known in the coming days.

The journalist and university professor also underlined that the positive result of the third assessment by the IMF of the financial assistance program for Angola translates into a very important message, namely that “the debt is sustainable, to the point to lend more money.

On the Chinese side, “opacity” dominates in the agreements.

“The problem is Chinese loans and the opacity surrounding them. With the IMF, we will soon know what has changed, we know that by lending more money, reforms are expected, but with the Chinese we do not know what they demanded, what are the counterparts, whether assets have been requested, for example, ”he explained.

And if the fact that the amount of debt to China is positive is known, the lack of knowledge on the terms of the moratorium worries Carlos Rosado

“I have doubts. Because we do not know the conditions, we do not know what the rewards are”, he insisted.

During a press conference in Luanda on Friday, Vera Daves, stressed that Angola is “on the right track” and that the Angolan public debt, “despite strong pressure, remains sustainable”, bringing “peace in the medium and long term “.

The minister also thanked the “movement” of international creditors in solidarity with the Angolan government due to the pressure of the covid-19 pandemic on Angolan public accounts, adding that the outstanding public debt should reach 123% by the end of the year. .

On this occasion, he also mentioned that the real value of Angola’s debt to China is estimated at USD 20.1 billion, which is also the biggest creditor of the African country.

Of this amount, half was used to capitalize the Angolan oil company Sonangol and the other to finance various investment projects.

The total financial assistance program for Angola now stands at almost US $ 4.5 billion (€ 3.8 billion).

The IMF announced on Wednesday that the third positive assessment of financial assistance granted under the Extended Financing Facility, allows for an additional disbursement of $ 1 billion, for a total of about $ 2,500 million (2.1 billion euros) already delivered since the signing of the agreement on December 7, 2018.

Following the third appraisal, the Fund also assessed the authorities’ request to strengthen the loan at $ 765 million (€ 646 million), bringing the total to $ 4,465 million ($ 3,771 million). euros), with the aim of: supporting “the authorities’ efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its economic impact and advance the implementation of structural reforms”.