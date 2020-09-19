Miguel Oliveira starts from 15th place for the GP Riviera in Rimini | Motorbike

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (KTM) will start on Sunday from 15th place on the grid of the Grand Prix of Emilia Romana and the Rimini Riviera, the seventh race of the MotoGP season, after crashing twice on Saturday.

Miguel Oliveira set his fastest lap in 1’31.841, having improved by about half a second on last week’s record on this same circuit, where he took part in the GP of San Marino, which has earned 12th place at the time. Grid.

The Portuguese rider suffered two crashes in the third free practice session, which qualified the top 10 for the second qualifying phase (Q2), even having to go to the Misano circuit medical center, “to avoid injury “, explained the Communication manager of the Tech3 team, Mathilde Poncharal, to Lusa.

Miguel Oliveira had complaints on his right shoulder, but “after the exams he did not reveal any injuries, so the driver is fine,” the same source confirmed.

The crashes at turn 15 of the Italian circuit prevented the Portuguese driver from improving his record and overtaking 16th place in the session, which forced him to participate in the first stage of qualifying (Q1).

Oliveira came to lead this phase of elimination, of which the two fastest of Q2 would qualify, but would end up falling to fifth place in the final, which corresponds to 15th place on the starting grid, 764 thousandths of a second from the author pole position, the Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), who beat the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) and the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

“I have to attack from start to finish”

“After the accidents this morning, we left for FP4 [quarta sessão de treinos livres] in order to gain a little more confidence. We have a good pace. In qualifying, I improved my lap time, but it was not enough to get into Q2. We were lacking speed, we were missing all sectors in the fast lap, ”explains the driver Almada.

Miguel Oliveira thinks he will face “a difficult race”, but hopes “to bring back as many points as possible”.

For that, he already knows what he is going to have to do: “You have to go on the attack from start to finish, have a smart race and bring everything possible home”.

The KTM Tech3 team rider is currently ranked 10th in the premier class of the Sprint Motorcycle World Championship, with 48 points.

The explanation of the falls

According to Miguel Oliveira, the reasons for the two movements on the ground lie in the tires of his KTM. “The tires were cold and that’s why I fell. I have always been to the medical center, I did a quick exam, but it looks like everything is fine, ”said the Portuguese driver after qualifying.

The Portuguese rider explained that “when you fall because the tires are cold, there is not much to do”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Miguel Oliveira, who set the 15th fastest time in the qualifying session, will have the other three KTMs ahead of him, with the two factory team bikes reaching a top 10 spot.

The Almada rider believes that the Spaniard Pol Espargaró and the South African Brad Binder have “something more in the tuning of their bikes” and that, therefore, “they are faster” than the riders of the Tech3 team , for which he runs Miguel Oliveira.

“The bikes are exactly the same, but in terms of tuning, they must have something different. But we’ll see tomorrow [no domingo]. We have a good race pace. I just have to start better than last week and do some passing early, ”said the 25-year-old.

continue reading