Trump wants Ruth Bader Ginsburg successor to Supreme Court “as soon as possible” – Observer

The President of the United States has said he will appoint the successor to the country’s Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, “as soon as possible”.

“We were placed in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who elected us with such pride, the most important of which has long been considered the choice of the judges of the Supreme Court of the States- United ”, we read in a publication this Saturday by Donald Trump, on his Twitter page, adding that this decision must be made“ as soon as possible ”.

. @ GOP We have been placed in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been regarded as the selection of justices of the Supreme Court of the United States . We have this obligation, without delay!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

According to Reuters, the death of the 87-year-old magistrate from complications from pancreatic cancer will allow the President of the United States to have a conservative majority in the country’s highest court.

The Supreme Court of the United States is made up of nine magistrates, all confirmed by the Senate – currently with a Republican majority – after the appointment of the President of the United States. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has already made it known that Trump will be proposing a vote. Something that was not done in 2016, after the death of Antonin Scalia, a conservative Supreme Court judge.

With Ginsburg’s death, the Supreme Court has five Conservative and three Progressive justices, and if the President of the United States gets the approval of his choice, the balance will be six to three.

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate against Trump for the US presidential election – which will be held on November 3 – has already said he should be the next US president to choose who should take Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s place.

Judge Ginsburg. “Dead? I didn’t know. She was an amazing woman,” Trump says. Biden wants his successor chosen by the new president