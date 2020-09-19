Italian government revises 2020 macroeconomic projections with a 9% drop in GDP – Observer

The Italian government is finalizing the update of the 2020 macroeconomic projections, forecasting a 9% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) and an increase in public debt between 158% and 159%.

The update of the macroeconomic framework, which will serve as the basis for the preparation of the state budget and the reform plan to be covered in the European Recovery Fund, is expected to be presented to parliament on the 27th and, according to Italian media, will contain changes from calculations made in April.

The transalpine executive envisages a 9% drop in the economy in 2020, an upward revision of 8% estimated in April; The same goes for the increase in public debt to figures between 158 and 159% of GDP, after a scenario of 155.7% expected at the start of the second quarter of this year.

However, the picture may even be more negative for the country’s situation, with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri assuming in recent weeks that the deficit could climb to around 11%, following successive financial stimulus packages approved. Rome to deal with the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

After the presentation of the 2020 forecasts, the budget is drawn up and the reform plan must be sent to the European Commission by the end of October, in order to receive in the first half of next year around 10% of the more than 200 billion dollars. euros that Italy can use in the European Recovery Fund, for a total of 750 billion euros.

The government led by Giuseppe Conte is preparing a budget plan that will include interventions amounting to 25 to 30 billion euros, half of which will come from European funds.

Italy has been one of the countries most affected by the covid-19 pandemic, as it was the first European country to become the center of the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. According to the most recent data, Italy remains the second country with the most deaths (35,668), after the United Kingdom, and the fourth with the most cases (around 295,000), behind only Spain, France and the United Kingdom. .

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed at least 953,025 deaths and more than 30.5 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories, according to a report from the French agency AFP.