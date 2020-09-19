Thousands of protesters demand resignation of prime minister and reform of Thai monarchy – Observer

Thousands of protesters gathered near Bangkok’s former royal palace on Saturday evening to demand the resignation of the prime minister and reform of the monarchy, the latter being a taboo subject in Thailand. The protest began on the campus of Thammasat College, the scene in 1976 of a massacre in which dozens of pro-democracy students were killed by the police, supported by militias loyal to the monarchy.

The demonstrators, who raised three fingers (a sign of defiance that contemplates three demands of the demonstrators: new elections, changes of constitution and end of persecutions), then went to the emblematic square of Sanam Luang, a ground for royal ceremonies. , in front of the famous Grand Palais, where some intend to spend the night.

A new march is scheduled for Sunday, in the center of the capital. At the end of this Saturday afternoon, the police counted more than 15,000 demonstrators, while the organizers spoke of “tens of thousands of people”.

“This is the biggest protest since the 2014 coup” which brought Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to power and then legitimized in a controversial election, AFP news agency said, one of the figures of the movement, Parit Chiwarak. “It’s a turning point in the country’s history,” said another protester, a 29-year-old teacher named Patipat.

The demonstration, which has paraded in the streets almost daily since the summer, brings together mainly young people, students and residents of the city. But it also includes activists from the “red shirt” movement, close to the ex-Prime Minister in exile, Thaksin Shinawatra. “The young people of this country see no future,” Thaksin Shinawatra, overthrown in a coup 14 years ago, said in a statement, without explicitly supporting the protesters.

At the heart of the demands are the end of the persecutions of political opponents, the dissolution of parliament and the resignation of Prayut Chan-O-Cha and a revision of the Constitution of 2017, considered too favorable to the army.

Some demonstrators go further, calling for changes in the monarchical system, an unprecedented demand in the country where, despite several regime failures (12 coups d’état since 1932), the monarchy has always remained untouchable, protected by the one of the toughest laws against harassment. -the majority of the world. “Our objective is not to destroy it, but to modernize it, to adapt it to our society,” said Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, another figure of the movement. His demands include the king’s non-interference in political affairs, the repeal of the lèse majesté law and the return of Crown property to the state.