Covid-19: at JP painting school, young people want to set an example | Popular youth

Circuits for entering and leaving the enclosure, alcohol gel in the hands, mask put on and test for covid-19, this is the new reality of the school of the personnel of the Popular Youth, which wants to be a example in the fulfillment of standards.

The People’s Youth (JP) staff school, which started on Friday and continues until Sunday, in Oliveira do Bairro (Aveiro), takes place this year with rules that call for social distancing, to the respiratory etiquette and constant hygiene. , dictated by a pandemic which has imposed a new reality on a daily basis and which even the party’s annuitants have not escaped.

In a year when fewer vacancies were opened and the 54 participants were divided by several workshops, those who arrived at Espaço Inovação took the temperature and were asked to take a rapid test for covid-19, including the Lusa agency.

“I cannot force anyone to take the test, but I encourage them,” said party secretary general Francisco Tavares. After the accounts, among participants, staff and journalists, 70 tests were performed, all with negative results.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Alexandre Marques, 23, said “everything is fine” and stressed that young people feel “the pressure to set a good example”. “If a positive case appears here, Carmo and Trindade will fall on us,” he said, recalling that JP was one of the critical voices of events like the Festa do Avante !, organized by the PCP, and of gatherings such as example, during demonstrations.

Fernando Graciosa, 25, said he was not afraid to attend this executive school, despite the growing number of positive cases of covid-19 among young people. For this reason, he made the trip from Loures (Lisbon district) to Oliveira do Bairro and, arriving at the management school, praised the “good behavior” of the participants who “respected the letter” with the rules. defined by the general directorate of health. Regarding the model chosen for this year, with debates and workshops, Fernando Graciosa launched the prognosis for Sunday, at the end of school, but for the moment he underlined that “both forms have qualities”.

In the enclosure where the painting school takes place, in Espaço Inovação de Oliveira do Bairro, located in the industrial zone, there are alcohol gel dispensers, circuits for entrances and exits are marked on the ground, and the opinions that the use of a mask is compulsory are dispersed and that it is necessary to maintain a safe distance.

In this year’s edition, in addition to the usual program, notebook and pen, the welcome kit distributed to “students” also includes a cloth mask.

The model in which the school takes place has been adapted, with several workshops at the same time, to avoid concentrations, and in the amphitheater the seats are separated, which is repeated in the room for meals, which are all done in the enclosure “so that there is no need for young people to contact the local community”, the president of JP Francisco Mota told Lusa.

During the welcome session, the warnings to obey the rules were repeated several times. “We must be very careful with the rules to follow, we must be an example”, underlined Diogo Feio, organizer of the school of executives and vice-president of the National Council of jurisdiction of the CDS.

Then, André Chambel, president of the local council of CDS, estimated that “if something is wrong from the point of view of covid-19, it is the CDS which will be in the sights of political opponents”, an alert shared by the leader of JP This region.

The president at the national level, Francisco Mota, underlined that “JP was the only youth of the party to have decided to organize its training school”, a resource which had to be “reinvented”, in a model which could be reproduced in the future. “Our eyes are fixed on each of us, we have to be responsible,” he asked.

