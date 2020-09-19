Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Police in London, England clashed this Saturday with protesters protesting restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the clashes occurred when police tried to disperse hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London.

Some of the protesters formed blockades to prevent police from arresting protesters and traffic has been halted in this area, which is less than a mile from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence.

According to the AP, the “Resist and Act for Freedom” rally included dozens of people holding banners and posters, such as the one that said “Now is tyranny” and read “Freedom”. Police said during the demonstration there were “pockets of hostility” and “outbreaks of violence against the police”.

In a statement, English police stressed that the protesters were putting themselves “and others at risk” and called on participants in the London rally to disperse immediately or risk being arrested.

Britain’s Conservative government this week imposed a ban on all social gatherings with more than six people in a bid to deal with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, but officials plan to apply restrictions again more stringent. adds the AP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain “is now seeing a second wave” of the novel coronavirus, after seeing it in France, Spain and across Europe.

Britain has the worst death toll in Europe in the pandemic, with 41,821 confirmed deaths linked to the virus, but experts say all the numbers underestimate the true impact of the pandemic.