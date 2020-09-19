Tadej Pogacar rocks the Slovenian duel to win the Tour | Cycling

This Saturday, Tadej Pogacar won the 20th and penultimate stage of the Tour de France and this Sunday, in Paris, he will be consecrated winner of the 107th edition of the Tour.

Primoz Roglic started the 36.2 kilometer time trial between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar, but the 21-year-old Slovenian had an impressive time and started for the last 122. kilometers with 59 seconds ahead.

With the time of 55 minutes and 55 seconds, Pogacar left the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) and the Australian Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) at 1.21m in the 20th stage. Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was the 5th.

Pogacar, who turns 22 next Monday, is the second youngest to win the Tour de France – the youngest was Frenchman Henri Cornet, 20, in 1904 – and will also win the mountain and youth classification.

